LAVO to provide hydrogen storage to Duxton Vineyards

LAVO and Duxton Vineyards Group (DV) have revealed today (June 16) the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore commercial applications of LAVO hydrogen storage solutions.

The innovative hydrogen storage solution will be applied within Duxton Vineyard’s winery, vineyards and agricultural assets.

DV, who owns and operates 2,400 hectares of vineyards in Australia, has established the aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2030.

With a shared commitment to make a positive impact through long-term sustainable solutions for the community, home and person, LAVO is well-positioned to partner with DV for this goal.

Read more: Lavo reveals hydrogen system designed for everyday use in homes and businesses

Read more: LAVO launches subsidiary to break into German hydrogen market

Under the MoU, LAVO and DV will collaborate on a pilot project that will utilise LAVO’s cornerstone product, the LAVIO system, across DV’s vineyards and winery assets.

The main aim of the pilot will be to determine how LAVO can work within and support DV’s ecosystem vision for a ‘negative carbon’ winery on a long-term basis.

Following the pilot project, LAVO and DV will work together to develop and implement a strategy for the expanded application of LAVO’s hydrogen storage solution across DV’s operations.

This could include exploring commercial and practical means of utilising LAVO’s hydrogen storage solutions to enhance the vineyard and wider energy management ‘negative carbon’ plan.

Alan Yu, CEO and Executive Director of LAVO, said, “We are thrilled to be working with Duxton Vineyards Group to help deliver on its ambitious sustainability and net zero carbon objectives.

“It is always exciting to collaborate with like-minded companies that recognise the importance of cleaner, greener operations for a more sustainable future.

“We are committed to building the next generation of energy storage in Australia and this MoU gives us the opportunity to put our own ambitions into practice.

“Reliable, affordable and sustainable power generation and supply is one of the biggest challenges facing governments, businesses and individuals today.

“We are pleased to be taking yet another step forward in enabling Australia’s shift to a greener future through the use of green hydrogen energy technology.”